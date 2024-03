Team on the Run Ten years ago, a British team ventured forth from the safety of the provincial racing scene and tackled a Grand Tour. They even won a stage. By the start of the following season, the future looked bright. They were backed by a US-based multinational conglomerate. Jaguar were on board. Bradley Wiggins was about to parlay his track success into victory on the road. Sean Yates was directeur sportif. Neil Stephens was coming on board as assistant DS. Nothing could go wrong. Then the sky fell in.