Ronde van Vlaanderen: van der Poel Joins the All Time Greats with Smashing Solo Win

It’s been famously called the Way of the Cross, referring to the rough, vicious climbs that dot the Ronde van Vlaanderen course, but one climb stands out among the rest, the notorious Koppenberg. It’s a climb that the organizers resisted including it for years, and canceled it again after finally trying it once, only to see the leader Jesper Skibby fall down and see his bike run over by the race ref’s car. Even since rebuilding it, the race has frequently considered removing it in foul weather. It’s the centerpiece of a major cyclocross event, emphasizing the extent to which it really isn’t what you call a “road.” It simply is not like any other helling in Flanders.

Today the Koppenberg took charge of the 2024 Ronde as rain moved into the region an hour before the race arrived. Few of the world’s strongest riders made it up without slipping out their wheel and dismounting. The exception, the most exceptional rider, was Alpecin Deceunink’s Mathieu van der Poel, who used every bit of his cyclocross expertise to stay upright and under full power, straining slowly away from the peloton with only Visma-Lease-a-Bike’s Matteo Jorgenson in sight. Van der Poel seemed briefly unsure if riding the remaining 40km alone was a good idea, but with no response behind him, he powered away, turning a few seconds into 30-plus over the Steenbekdries, then close to a minute over the Taaienberg. The race effectively ended, and van der Poel ground away at the course for his third career victory in Vlaamses mooiste.

Behind the winner, EF’s Alberto Bettiol and Israel-Premier Tech’s Dylan Teuns saw their two-man escape from the Oude Kwaremont evaporate just before the line, as the chasing group came by them led by Luca Mozzato of Arkéa outsprinting Jayco AlUla’s Michael Matthews — who was relegated for swerving across the road — and UAE’s Nils Politt, who ended in third place.

The race kicked off in earnest with more than 100km to go, as the top riders began flexing their muscles on the Wolvenberg, Jorgenson among them, and Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen launched a couple solo probes before eventually getting up the road with van der Poel’s teammate Gianni Vermeersch. A few splits happened after that but the peloton was in charge of things again coming into the second climb of the Oude Kwaremont. There, van der Poel moved out into the lead, but tentatively, clearly hoping to take some company along for the Paterberg as well. The race slowed as the favorites gathered themselves for what would surely be a slick, miserable trip up the Koppenberg, with only Ivan Garcia of Movistar ahead of the favorites as the climb began.

Garcia got halfway up the hardest ramp before suddenly he dismounted, slipping out his back wheel and looking around for what he thought might be a mechanical problem. The leaders came past, led by van der Poel, who was maybe the only rider able to stay in control and push the accelerator, while Jorgenson looked OK and nearly everyone else in big trouble.

The scenes made for a “real Ronde” as we fans are wont to say, meaning that the riders were forced to endure all of Flanders’ springtime fury, and for van der Poel to take a third win alone, in the World Champion’s jersey, spattered with mud... well, that’s how you join the all-time 3x winners’ circle, after two tight sprint wins in the past four years. Van der Poel will be a big favorite to double up at Paris-Roubaix next Sunday, but he will have a giant bull’s eye on his back as well.

VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin - Deceuninck, 6:05:17 MOZZATO LucaArkéa - B&B Hotels, at 1:02 POLITT Nils, UAE Team Emirates, s.t. BJERG Mikkel, UAE Team Emirates MORGADO António, UAE Team Emirates SHEFFIELD Magnus, INEOS Grenadiers NAESEN Oliver, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team TEUNS Dylan, Israel - Premier Tech BETTIOL Alberto, EF Education - EasyPost SKUJIŅŠ Toms, Lidl - Trek

Antwerpen - Oudenaarde 270.8 km

The most beautiful day of the year is here. Just plant yourself in front of a screen and enjoy as much as you can of it.

Expected finish times: 16:45 CEST

Three-time Winner of the Day: Mathieu van der Poel

Sorry, no surprises here. There’s just no one to match him now most likely.

