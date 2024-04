Mouscron - Mouscron 122.5 km

Mouscron replaced nearby Dottignies as the Flanders hangover-Monday race. I’m not quite sure why women bike riders need to be punished with a Roubaix suburbs race but here we are. Usually a sprinters affair.

Expected finish time: 15:00-15:25 CEST

Three-time Winner of the Day: Daria Pikulik

Some WWT second squads here and some solid sprinters. Pikulik vs Copponi ftw?

