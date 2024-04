Lennik - Overijse 134.9 km / Leuven - Overijse 195.2 km

Enough hills to whet the appetite of the Ardennites and just a little bit of cobbles to gently ween the cobblites off their month long heavy stone diet. Always a brutal and relentless race.

Expected finish time: 14:14 CEST / 17:05 CEST

Duke and Duchess of Brabant: Demi Vollering & Michael Matthews

Today’s bets: SD Worx have got their groove back, Matthews is too good this season not to get a reward at some point.

Official Site , Startlist Women , Startlist Men