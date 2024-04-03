Scheldeprijs LIVE

Schoten - Schoten 130.5 km / Terneuzen - Schoten 205.3 km

One of the 63 most important Sprinters World Championships. Also known as “the best way to crash badly and miss Roubaix for no good reason”, this is one of the most beloved races taking place between Flanders and Roubaix.

Expected finish times: Women 14:50 CET / Men 17:25 CET

Bollekes of the Day: Jasper Philipsen & Lorena Wiebes

Hello, my name is Captain Obvious and I’ll be guessing the winners for today. Having seen the earlier races you can’t look past Jasper. Unless of course you assume he will crash which is a perfectly reasonable assumption. And Wiebes needs to avenge SD Worx’s disappointing Flanders and take her fourth straight win. She’s the only person to ever win this race since the women were blessed with the opportunity to race this “goud geschilderde drol”, as the locals lovingly refer to the race as.

Official Site , Startlist Women , Startlist Men