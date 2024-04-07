Paris-Roubaix: Double Rainbows as van der Poel Repeats in France

Alpecin Deceuninck’s Mathieu van der Poel completed his double-everything today, with a dominant solo display from 58km out to win the 2024 Paris-Roubaix. The Dutch winner from last year was firmly in control of the race, thanks to a huge presence at the front of the race by his Alpecin teammates such as Gianni Vermeersch and Jasper Philipsen, and when it came time to break things up across the Orchies secteur of cobbles, nobody could answer. With Vermeersch pacing the reduced peloton of some 25 riders, van der Poel came around on the left, hit the gas, got a small gap, and the race was effectively over. He gained less than 10 seconds on the first attack over a chase led by Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek, shadowed ominously by the fast-finishing Philipsen, but on the subsequent secteur the gap went out quickly to over a minute. The final margin of victory was a full three minutes ahead of the sprinting trio of Philipsen, who again took second, ahead of Pedersen and Nils Politt of UAE.

If the Double Rainbow internet meme were still at all funny or interesting, it would be getting massive play today. The win was not only van der Poel’s second consecutive one here, but his second Monument of the spring, having accomplished the prestigious Flanders-Roubaix double, in his prestigious uniform of the World Champion. Finally, his win bookends a weekend of rainbows after Lotte Kopecky’s victory yesterday in the Women’s race.

VAN DER POEL Mathieu, Alpecin - Deceuninck, 5:25:58 PHILIPSEN Jasper, Alpecin - Deceuninck, 3:00 PEDERSEN Mads, Lidl - Trek POLITT Nils, UAE Team Emirates KÜNG Stefan, Groupama - FDJ, 3:15 VERMEERSCH Gianni, Alpecin - Deceuninck, 3:47 PITHIE Laurence, Groupama - FDJ, 3:48 MEEUS Jordi, BORA - hansgrohe, 4:47 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren, Uno-X Mobility MIHKELS Madis, Intermarché - Wanty

Compiègne - Roubaix 259.7 km

Day two of Roubaix-ing. Can the men match three world champions sprinting it out in the velodrome? It’s going to take quite something but Roubaix rarely disappoints.

Expected finish time: 17:05-17:35 CEST

King of the Queen of the Classics: Mathieu van der Poel

I’m sorry but I can’t really think of any reason to predict otherwise right now.

